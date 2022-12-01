If there is one movie fans are excited to see on the silver screen it’s the much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, once titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and more. While the film is scheduled to release on 21 April 2023 – coinciding with Eid, a video from the sets has been leaked.

Yes, a video featuring the Tiger 3 actor from the sets of KKBKKJ has been shared online and fans are crazy looking at it. The seconds-long clip shows the actor walking from sets to his car dressed in a black vest and black lungi. Despite being surrounded by security and guards on all sides, Khan waved and smiled at those present there.

As per a tweet, this clip of Salman Khan was taken after he wrapped shooting a chartbuster song for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Read on to know more details about it, see the now-going viral clip, and even fans’ reactions to it.

Going gaga over Salman Khan’s leaked look from the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, one user wrote, “Salman Bhai walking in black lungi & vest with those earrings on the sets of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan 🔥” Another added, “Cant wait till we get some clear pics from the sets of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan 🔥 Just look at him in black man #SalmanKhan

just wow 💥”

Latest video of salman khan on the sets of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/e6sd5bZLD2 — Being Sk (@NishuRa36065121) December 1, 2022

Complementing his look, one wrote “He looks so hot! Black colour suits him so well!” Joking about wearing only a vest another commented on Instagram, “In uncle koi shirt do yaar”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

As per a tweet, this black lungi leaked video of Dabangg Khan is from the shoot of a Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song. Sharing more details, the tweet read, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan The Mass Celebration Song has sung by Sukhbir and choreograph by Jani Master.The Song Shoot Has been Done Madh Island with 700 to 800 Dancer.Salman Khan Wearing Black Sando and black lungi.” Another update from the same page read, “Exclusive Update – Salman Khan Has re shoot the mass song of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan with 700 to 800 Dancer .And song shoot has been completed. On Salman Khan Birthday you will get Big Surprise From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan. #SalmanKhan”

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan The Mass Celebration Song has sung by Sukhbir and choreograph by Jani Master.The Song Shoot Has been Done Madh Island with 700 to 800 Dancer.Salman Khan Wearing Black Sando and black lungi.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/canurECfnE — FILMY UPDATE OFFICIAL (@FarazAn03488273) December 1, 2022

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Exclusive Update – Salman Khan Has re shoot the mass song of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan with 700 to 800 Dancer .And song shoot has been completed.

On Salman Khan Birthday you will get Big Surprise From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Oji9DoxNAr — FILMY UPDATE OFFICIAL (@FarazAn03488273) December 1, 2022

How excited are you to see Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Let us know in the comments below.

