The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed Nick’s unannounced arrival setting the stage for a charged encounter between Brooke and him. The sparks between the two were instant. Up next, at the beach house, a silent observer hid in the shadows through a long lens.

There is going to be a lot of tension, danger and relationship issues with the obsessive plans and new entries on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 17, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Nick wasting no time in romancing Brooke. He just got back in town after decades and he is already getting into it. No surprise that he came over to Forrester Creations and walked into the office at the exact moment Brooke was trying on lingerie and admiring herself.

When she turned around, Nick was there with a bright smile on his face. Her surprise was short-lived as she quickly wore her clothes again and hugged him. They have a quick catch up and mention their son Jack who is supposedly in France. But this is followed by a romance session very soon.

Nick lavishes her with praise and as the two lessen the gap between them, they kiss one another. So much for Ridge is my destiny? What’s next for the two of them? Meanwhile, in an emotional heart-to-heart, Taylor and Ridge confront the truth about their love and the woman still between them.

Brooke has always been an obstacle between the two. Be it her seducing attempts or how she continues to pester them despite Ridge’s rejections. But the three have had a long, long history. For decades, their love triangle has been recycled and Ridge has always been with either Taylor or Brooke.

As of now, Ridge is with Taylor and has made it clear to Brooke that they have no chance of getting back together. When he confronts some hard truths with Taylor about the complicated love and Brooke being the one who’s always in the middle, what will be the result of this conversation?

Will they be able to find a way to keep going or is drama on the menu? Especially with Nick’s return and his clear intention to romance Brooke? Will she use Nick to make Ridge jealous? And will Ridge show some spine and stick to Taylor or will he make another turn and go back to Brooke?

