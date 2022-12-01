Veteran actress Rekha is regarded as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. She has starred in more than 180 films and is the recipient of several accolades including National Awards and Filmfare awards. However, more than her films, she had made headlines for her personal life.

The yesteryear diva has always been unabashedly vocal about her opinions. She has lived her life on her own terms and doesn’t mind breaking away from the norms. So, when actor and chat show host, Simi Garewal asked her about remarriage on her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, she didn’t mince words.

In a viral video, Simi Garewal was seen asking Rekha if she would ever marry again. To which, the yesteryear diva responded, “To a man?” When the Karz actor replied, “Well, not a woman obviously,” Rekha retorted, “Why not?” She further added, “In my mind, I am married to myself, my profession, and my loved ones. I am not a cynical person.”

While the Umrao Jaan actress also shrugged at Simi’s opinion that a woman can only marry a man, the chat show host seemingly disagreed and shared her opinion about a man giving a sense of security to a woman.

Simi Garewal said, “If a woman is secure, man has given her the feeling of security.” But Rekha countered once again as she interrupted, “Not necessarily, it has got nothing to do with a man. It has to do with the person she is.” The viral clip below seemingly is from 2004 when the actress appeared on Simi Garewal’s chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’. During the show, she also opened up on her late husband Mukesh Aggarwal.

For the unversed, Rekha’s husband Mukesh Aggarwal died by suicide, and the actor never married again.

