The upcoming streaming film ‘The Archies’, directed by Zoya Akhtar, has wrapped up its filming and is now set to enter the post-production stage. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.
The musical film is an adaptation of the globally loved ‘Archie’ Comics and has the gang of teenagers Archie, Betty, Dilton, Ether, Jughead, Reggie, and Veronica at the centre of it. The film is touted to be filled with the youthful energy, hope, and excitement synonymous with the 1960s.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On Monday, The Archies director Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram to share the wrap-up pictures from the sets. She wrote in the caption: “Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude.”
Trending
View this post on Instagram
The Archies has been produced by Tiger Baby Films (Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar) in collaboration with ‘Archie’ Comics and Graphic India. The film will be soon available to stream on Netflix.
Previously, Karan Johar in his latest post showered love on his childhood friend Zoya Akhtar, whom he calls his favourite filmmaker.
Karan on Sunday took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with Zoya. In the image, he is seen giving her a bear hug from behind as the two posed for the camera.
“My friend forever! #grewuptogether#favouritefilmaker love you @zoieakhtar,” he wrote as the caption.
Must Read: Lootera, Singham Returns & Other Bollywood Films Land In Legal Trouble After A Leading Bank Issued Public Notice To The Production House For Their Involvement With Phantom Films
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement