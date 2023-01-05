The only character who mastered the ability to stand so incredibly still, Drax The Destroyer actor Dave Bautista announces he won’t reprise the role after GOTG Vol 3. The former WWE star quickly became one of the most loved MCU characters. With over 10 years of playing the character of Drax in seven different MCU projects, Dave Bautista proved his versatility as an actor.

While talking to GQ, Dave Bautista called his MCU exit a “relief”. He later added that playing the character of Drax the destroyer took a tool because of the makeup process was beating him down. “I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over], It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down”, said the actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dave Bautista says he does not want his MCU character of Drax to be his legacy. He further adds, “And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff”. It is clear that Bautista wishes to do more exciting roles in the future and we might just see him in any other exciting role, but not as Drax anymore!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one of the highly anticipated MCU movies, will see Drax The Destroyer actor Dave Bautista for the last time. Does that mean we might get an unexpected ending? Are we going to get an emotional ride? Apart from his MCU role, he was last seen in the latest Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and has many films lined up to showcase his acting skills.

As the director James Gunn teased, the movie will be far less funny than its predecessors and it will be “incredibly emotional”, we never know what we might get to see. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to release on 5th May 2023.

For more such Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Henry Cavill’s Exit As Superman Isn’t Solely Due To James Gunn & Peter Safran As His Replacement Is In Search Since 2018?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News