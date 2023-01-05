The happenings in the DCU camp are grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the studio is witnessing a complete revamp. The maximum burnt of the changes were faced by Henry Cavill aka Superman and Black Adam and it seems the latest move by Dwayne Johnson wasn’t well-received.

For the unversed, Johnson had to battle DCU leadership for a decade to let Black Adam finally become a reality and according to new details emerging out, he has pitched a multi-year plan to Warner Bros bypassing former DC films president Walter Hamada that has reportedly angered WB execs. Scroll down to read.

According to Variety, Dwayne Johnson delivered the proposal to Zaslav shortly after the WBD merger closed, and the move was not well-received. As per an insider, Dwayne went around everyone, which didn’t sit well.” In fact, the magazine revealed that the blueprint allegedly led to a Superman VS Black Adam showdown. Interestingly, the news comes months after a media report alleged that Johnson aka Rock took a similar approach in order to get the green light for Cavill’s mid-credits cameo in Black Adam. The similar report claimed that Hamada had turned down his proposal for a Superman cameo, so he decided to approach Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy with the same plan in July 2022, soon after they took over the leadership.

As per reports, the actor was so determined for the Superman cameo in Black Adam that the production team shot the scene without showing Superman’s face. Later, Henry Cavill finalised his deal and shot his part one month before the movie was released.

When Dwayne Johnson’s Relationship With Warner Bros Went Sour

As per the reports, Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros. allegedly took a turn for worse in light when the news of conflict over the profitability of Black Adam surfaced. Notably, the profitability feud added more fuel to the ongoing dispute between Johnson and Warner Bros. However, Johnson aka Rock confirmed last month that the Black Adam would not be included in the first chapter of storytelling for the connected DC Universe.

