The happenings in the DCU camp have all the eyes on them. Under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran the studio has seen a complete revamp. The revamp though has come at the cost of many IP roles and movies. Two people who had to face the maximum brunt of the fire were Henry Cavill aka Superman and Black Adam. While the former had to again walk backwards after announcing a comeback as Clark Kent, the latter had to shift to the back seat with no bright future in near sight. But now there are new updates.

For the unversed, Dwayne Johnson had to battle the DCU leadership for a decade to finally let Black Adam become a reality. The actor gave everything that he could to the project to shape a three-dimensional world. The movie also made way for Henry Cavill to comeback as Superman, but then James Gunn and Peter Safran cut short their run and shocked the world all at once.

But now as we see the after math of the decisions, there are new updates coming out about the same. The latest being that Dwayne Johnson was offered to have a cameo in the upcoming release The Flash. The report says that the actor denied doing the same. Read on to know everything you should about this update of the day.

The Flash for the unversed is the most controversial DCU movie at this point. The film star Ezra Miller who is one of the most infamous people under the WBD umbrella. The film has faced multiple hurdles and several delays. The movie is finally inching closer to its release and with gazillion cameos from the stars of the DCU.

Now a Small Screen report says that even Dwayne Johnson’s team was approached for the star to make a cameo as Black Adam. But turned out the actor denied doing the same. Now there is no clarity if this was pre or post-James Gunn era in the DCU. No reasons are reported as of yet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

