Megan Fox is probably one actress who makes everyone look good with her. Her charm is irresistible and be it her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly or friend Kourtney Kardashian, everytime Megan appears with them on public events, she really has the capability to make everyone dazzle next to her. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Fox walked alongside hottie Robert Pattinson at the Teen Choice Awards in 2009 and their s*x appeal and chemistry made us woo for them while silently hoping that they could have been an extraordinarily good-looking couple. Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

Megan is currently engaged to MGK whereas Robert is making headlines for his romance with Suki Waterhouse. Both of them happen to be one of the most stylish people in Hollywood with incredible fashion sense.

Back in 2009, Megan Fox and Robert Pattinson were given the award for ‘Choice Hotties.’ It was the era when Megan played one of the most iconic roles of her career in Transformers whereas, Robert played the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight and is still widely known for the same among his fans across the world.

At the award ceremony, Megan Fox donned a mini skin-toned short dress by YSL which came with a plunging neckline and the beauty also flaunted her toned legs in it. She accessorised the look in statement gold jewellery and kept her tresses open with minimalistic makeup and glossy lips.

Robert Pattinson on the other hand wore a casual look with a chequered shirt that he styled with black denim jeans and a blazer to complete his attire.

Take a look at their pictures below:

📸 Robert Pattinson and Megan Fox at the Teen Choice Awards 2009 (August 09, 2009) pic.twitter.com/BHWFR3fsuS — Robert Pattinson Fansite (@robpattinsoncom) August 9, 2021

Robert Pattinson and Megan Fox could have been a potential good looking couple, we must say!

