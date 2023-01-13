American filmmaker Michael Bay is one of the most popular directors in Hollywood. He is well known for helming films like Pearl Harbor (2001), the Transformers film series, and many more. However, now lands in trouble due to his 2019 film 6 Underground stars Ryan Reynolds in the lead.

The film, which was released on Netflix, was shot in several locations including Hong Kong, Las Vegas, and Florence in Italy. A report claims that a pigeon was killed while filming a scene in Italy. An unknown person, who witnessed the accident, took a photograph and sent the report to the Italian authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is against the law in the nation to harm, kill, or capture any wild birds. Pigeons are thus a protected species both in Italy and in the EU, where they are protected by the Birds Directive. Filmmaker Michael Bay is now charged with the killing of a pigeon in Italy.

6 Underground filmmaker, however, dismissed the charges against him and shared that he has tried to clear the case with the authorities over the years, but nothing has come of it. Talking to The Wrap, he said, “I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist. No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed. Or on any other production, I’ve worked on in the past 30 years.”

Michael Bay added, “We have clear video evidence, a multitude of witnesses, and safety officers that exonerates us from these claims. And disproves their one paparazzi photo — which gives a false story.”

Michael also shared that there was an ongoing court case about it so he could not divulge more, but he was confident that he would have his ‘day in court’.

The filmmaker also shared that he and his lawyers had tried to clear the matter with the authorities during this time. But they wanted him to settle and pay a small fine which he refused, as it required him to plead guilty to harming an animal.

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Couldn’t Stop Farting Making Ryan Reynolds Laughing His A** Out In A Bloopers Video Of Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News