Salma Hayek is hands down one of the most loved actresses of Hollywood. More than being tagged as the seductress, she often grabs headlines for her personal and professional life. She is often seen doing bold and steamy roles, and she got her breakthrough with Desperado, starring opposite Antonio Banderas in 1995. However, in today’s throwback story, we are going to tell you about the time when she was shooting for Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds.

The actress has often grabbed headlines for her oh-so-sultry outfits. She was once in the news in 2014 when she underwent a massive wardrobe malfunction and it took social media by storm.

Coming back, we recently came across a blooper clip that sees Salma Hayek farting on the sets of Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard while shooting with Ryan Reynolds. The blooper video which is shared by the YouTube channel KinoCheck.com opens with Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds shooting for an action scene when she first farts. Later the actress is seen leaving the whole cast and crew in the splits. Seeing the actions, Ryan is seen laughing his a** off.

Starring Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is an action comedy film which released in 2021. The film received mixed reviews and made a mediocre collection at the box office.

A few days back, we brought you a throwback interview of Salma Hayek where she had spoke about a happy marriage. She had told Jada Pinkett Smith, “S*x is not the key to a happy marriage, but it’s a side effect. Although not every day! If it’s every day then it loses its charm. It’s so important to maintain your chemistry. You have to continue to laugh, continue to explore, continue to have with each other, continue to have romance.”

