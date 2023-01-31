Jennifer Lawrence needs no special introduction- she is known for her acting skills and for being part of some prestigious projects like The Hunger Games. She enjoys a massive fanbase who follow her and keep a track of her professional achievements as well as her fashionable looks because she has a sartorial choice when it comes to fashion. Be it a red carpet or a movie premiere JLaw has always kept her best fashion foot forward.

Jennifer has often played with her hairstyle, sometimes she has kept it long, sometimes short, sometimes she has cut it in a bob style while sometimes she has put bangs. She loves to experiment with her look, and in this throwback picture, we would also see her experimenting with fashion. Scroll below to check it out!

As Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t have an IG account, the throwback picture was shared by her fan page on Instagram. In the photo, the Passenger actress can be seen looking sultry as ever in a black co-ord set that included a bustier crop-top with a short plunge in the neckline, giving an ample amount of the view of her busty cleav*ge and a skirt with a thigh high-slit detailing. She accentuated the look with a sleek diamond neckpiece and flaunted her blonde bob haircut with the outfit.

For makeup, Jennifer Lawrence opted for a full coverage makeup, blushed and contoured cheeks, defined brows, n*de brown glossy lip shade, and to add an edge to the whole look, she went with bold smokey eyes with lots of mascara. She paired the look with a black handbag and completed the whole look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence (@jenniferlawrenceoffical__)

Jennifer Lawrence has often been seen wearing dark-tone outfits to balance her fair toned skin-tone and adding a more charm to her beauty. What are your thoughts about JLaw‘s look? Would you like to read more about Jennifer Lawrence’s fashion looks? Let us know your thoughts below.

