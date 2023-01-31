Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber once upon a time were the most popular and adorables couples of Tinseltown. They were very young when they started dating and we’ve all literally grown up watching their romance together. They’ve both successfully moved on in life and are happy with their respective partners but once, the ex-couple walked the Oscars red carpet together and also shared an intimate kiss with their tongues wrapped around each other’s at the after party while also giving fashion goals to Jelena fans. Scroll below to see their pictures.

Both of them wore Dolce & Gabbana and looked terrific as ever in it. While Selena was all dolled up in a red coloured gown Justin wore a chic black outfit. The Rare singer’s gown came with a plunging neckline where she subtly flaunted her cleav*ge while doing PDA with then boyfriend Bieber.

Selena Gomez accessorised her gown with statement gold jewellery and finished the look with a matching clutch bag and bold red lips. The singer kept her tresses tied in a bun with a side-parting while Justin Bieber wore a black tuxedo.

Back in the day during the Vanity Oscars afterparty, both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were head to toe in love with each other and walked the red carpet hand in hand. Not just that, in one of the viral pictures, Justin can be seen burying his face in Sel’s cleav*ge.

Take a look at their pictures below:

since today is the oscars 2021, let's remember justin bieber and selena gomez at the oscars 2011 after party pic.twitter.com/BM5vMsJo8e — alejandra (@wrkhs) April 25, 2021

We are living for that intimate kiss that they shared while posing for the camera!

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez walking the red carpet together back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

