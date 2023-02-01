DC Studios brought in media to announce their upcoming slate of movies and shows and since their announcement, James Gunn and Peter Safran have been hitting headlines every now and then for some or the other news updates. Now, we have an update on our favourite woman superhero in the DC universe, Wonder Woman. Even though it might not be a happy news for the Gal Gadot fans who used to play the character, scroll below to get the scoop further.

DC Co-CEOs announced that they are planning to come up with Wonder Woman’s television show based on its origin story. However, there have been reports suggesting that James Gunn and Peter Safran have shelved Wonder Woman’s chapter 3 movie for the near upcoming future, leaving millions of fans heartbroken. But amidst the rumour that Gal and DC have parted ways, Gunn had debunked those speculations.

Now, James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed their rebooted DC universe projects that included Wonder Woman’s prequel series, which left fans wondering whether Gal Gadot will feature in it or not. Talking about the television show, Gunn revealed to Variety what will be the focus of the series and shared that Paradise Island Lost will show Wonder Woman’s origin story, “How did that come about? What’s the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what’s the scheming like between the different power players in that society?”

Reflecting on Peter Safran’s Game of Thrones reference, James Gunn shared to Comicbook, “This is a Game of Thrones-type story about the atmosphere of Paradise Island, home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman. And this involves all the darkness and drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women. It’s an origin story of, how did this society women come about? What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who’s in charge? What are all the games that they play with each other to get to the top? I think it’s a really exciting thing.”

Well, when Deadline asked Peter Safran about whether Paradise Island Lost will feature Gal Gadot or not, he said, “There’s no reasons why all the people you mentioned, couldn’t be part of the DCU, we just haven’t decided what the story is that we want to tell that incorporates Shazam or Aquaman.” This left fans questioning whether this would be the end of Gal Gadot’s journey with DC.

The DC Universe has been facing quite a backlash after Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, Black Adam, and Wonder Woman chapter 3 getting shelved. What do you think about this new update of the television show? Will Gal Gadot return donning her suit? Let us know!

