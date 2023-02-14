Megan Fox apart from her acting skills is known for choosing bold looks. She has never disappointed her massive fans with her fashionable looks, as she has a unique sartorial choice when it comes to styling herself. She knows how to carry herself even in something semi-n*de outfit. Megan has never missed an opportunity to flaunt her busty assets and toned figure in revealing outfits. Today, we bring you two throwback pictures where Megan flaunted her n*pples while walking down the road.

For the unversed, Megan, who was madly in love with Machine Gun Kelly has been sparking rumours about their split. As per reports, the couple has parted ways after knowing MGK has been cheating on her with somebody else. The actress has even deactivated her Instagram profile.

Even though Megan Fox doesn’t have a social media platform for now, she has a massive fanbase who keep on sharing updates about her life. One such fanbase uploaded two s*xy pictures of Megan where she can be seen walking the streets wearing a pink co-ord set of latex material, including a sleeveless top and a bodycon skirt with ruched detailing. She flashed her n*pples through the top while walking down the road, making every eye pop out!

Check out the pictures here:

megan fox ladies and gentlemen’s. pic.twitter.com/962ajjEmXD — best of megan fox (@meganfoxfiles) June 29, 2022

Megan Fox literally dished out modern Barbie vibes as she flaunted her blonde and pink straight hair. For makeup, she opted for a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, well defined brows, winged liner with soft pink shadow and baby doll eye-makeup, she completed the look with some mascara and mauve lip shade. She ditched any jewellery and accentuated the look with a pink mini bag and tie-up heels.

Megan Fox literally made our day with her chic and s*xy look. Only she can flash n*pples and walk like the diva she is. What are your thoughts about these throwback pictures? Let us know in the comments!

