American singer-actress Lady Gaga needs no special mention. Her name is quite familiar among almost everyone. She has proved her worth as an artist as her singing talent, and acting skills are admired, loved, and followed by her millions of fans. Her song Shallow from the film ‘A Star Is Born’ is still one of the melodious songs that we hum everytime we find ourselves heartbroken. Isn’t it right? However, today I am not here to talk about her professional career. I will be decoding her look from her 2015’s Grammy look!

It’s not only her professional career for which Gaga is famous, it’s also her sartorial, sometimes bizarre choices when it comes to fashion. She has never missed an opportunity to flaunt her gorgeous body and stunning looks in unique outfits. Scroll below to check out!

In 2015’s Grammys, Lady Gaga had stolen the limelight by looking like the s*x goddess that she is! One of her fan pages shared a series of pictures from the award show’s red carpet on Twitter. In the photos, Gaga can be seen wearing a silver halter-neck dress from Brandon Maxwell couture that featured a deep plunging neckline along with a thigh-high slit. The outfit resembled a lot like fish scales as it had sequins and metallic bead embellishment all over it.

She accessorised the look with a diamond-studded neckpiece that featured an emerald pendant that stuck in between her busty assets, along with emerald earrings and a bracelet. The green colour added a charm to Lady Gaga’s look. For makeup, she opted for a full coverage foundation with contoured and blushed cheeks, with a greyish blue eye shadow and snatched eyeliner she accentuated the look with blonde eyebrows and nude pink lip shade. Lady Gaga flaunted her grey hair with the whole look.

8 years ago today, Lady Gaga won a Grammy for “Cheek to Cheek” and mesmerized the red carpet wearing Brandon Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/ysXwuHmTKX — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) February 8, 2023

Lady Gaga even saved herself from having any major wardrobe malfunction by being super smart about her outfit. She completed the whole look with a pair of grey heels. Her look was enough to make anyone go weak in their knees.

What are your thoughts about Lady Gaga’s look from the 2015 Grammys? However, on the work front the singer-actress’s first look as Harley Quinn from the film Joker has been released today, and we cannot keep calm about it. Can you? Let us know!

