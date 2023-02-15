Fashion and lifestyle are intricately woven into our lives, and with the advent of the internet, people try to stay as updated as possible. Yes, sometimes they do seem a little farfetched, but again, there are times when people serve as inspiration for their styling. Such as Jennifer Aniston’s looks; she often serves major fashion goals, and her old pictures are simply breathtaking. From Brad Pitt to Harry Styles, everybody got smitten by her, and how can we stay unhinged?

Jen’s styling has always been on point, especially when it came to her hair game. Her iconic hairstyle from the American sitcom FRIENDS became as iconic as her character Rachel Green. Scroll down to look at one of her throwback pictures from years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston has been ruling hearts for years now, and she still manages to win people over with her beauty charm, but this yesteryear picture of her is something else, something surreal. Jennifer wore ditched her br* for this one as she wore a light purple-coloured semi-sheer crushed fabric shirt. It has floral motifs along the buttoned line sans buttons. It was a tie-up shirt that almost revealed a good part of her cleav*ge; however, her nip*lar portion is quite visible through the fabric.

Check out her throwback picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jennifer.aniston.fc)

Aniston paired the shirt with blue denim shorts as she sat on a swing with her head tilted on one side, looking down the frame with a hypnotising gaze. For makeup, she wore sheer foundation with a rosy blush on her cheeks. Jennifer Aniston had mascara-laden eyes with beautifully sketched eyebrows. But the biggest highlight of this throwback picture was her hair. She sported soft beach waves cascading around her face, which made her look more stunning.

For accessories, Jennifer Aniston’s stylist gave her a few rings to adorn those exquisite fingers. Jennifer looked like an alluring nymph basking in the cradle of nature.

Tell us your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston’s throwback look in the comments. And for more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Megan Fox While Walking On Road Flashed Her N*pples Dishing Out Modern Barbie Vibes, Making Our Eyes Pop Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News