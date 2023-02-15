American singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga is someone who needs no introduction. Over the span of her career, she has made numerous fans, and as we all know, fans tend to get carried away and send them all sorts of gifts. Sometimes their gifts are very weird, and the one receiving really doesn’t know how to deal with it. Similarly, once Gaga was presented with a ‘pleasurable’ gift, it wasn’t something to be given on stage. One of her fans gave her a d*ldo while she was in the middle of a performance.

The singer is a versatile artist and has proved her mettle in the field of acting as well. Her leading role in the film got her nominated for the Oscars as well. As per IMDB, She even won an award for her song “Shallow” in the category of Original Song.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident that we are talking about took place almost a decade ago while she performed on stage in Brisbane, Australia. As per a report in the Mirror in the middle of her gig, Lady Gaga was handed a big d*ldo and not a plain one. As per reports, the pleasure-seeking tech had an additional feature. It had a claw-like nail resembling the songwriter.

It obviously came as a shock for Lady Gaga. The report further states that bewildered Gaga went on to say, “Are you telling me I’m not getting enough action?”. She further added, “Thank you very much for worrying about my s*x life- but I will assure you that all is well.” That was some sick move to pull on a global sensation like her.

Presently, on the professional front, on Wednesday, Lady Gaga’s first look from Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie a deux came out and it has once again set the internet on fire and the fans can’t wait for the movie to come out. Joaquin Phenix will reprise his role as the Joker, and Gaga will be his lady love, the eccentric Harley Quinn.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Truly Goes ‘Kill Them With Kindness’ As She Reacts To Hailey Bieber Allegedly Poking Fun At Her For Being Body Shamed In New TikTok Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News