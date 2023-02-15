With fame comes great responsibility, but in singer Billie Eilish’s case, fame has been accompanied by online hate. Soon after she gained popularity with her extraordinary voice, Billie Eilish became a youth icon. However, throughout her journey in the public eye, she goes through immense online trolls and comments, about which she recently opened up. Read on to know more.

The Grammy award-winning singer began her singing career during her early teen years. She garnered public attention with her track Ocean Eyes in 2015 and went on to release her first extended play in 2017. Currently, Eilish is one of the leading singers in the world with a total of seven Grammys in her name.

Despite her popularity and fame, Billie Eilish often finds herself in the middle of online trolls. She recently talked about her struggles with Lana Del Rey and mentioned how hate posts and comments on social media impact her life.

In an interview with Interview Magazine, the 21-year-old opened up about how online hate takes a toll on her mental health with Lana Del Rey. While recalling a TikTok video that called her a horrible person, the Happier Than Ever singer revealed she felt “hated and disliked.” She further mentioned how she often comes across such hate videos with millions of likes while scrolling through social media.

Further in the conversation, Billie Eilish mentioned how she cannot make a single mistake according to people constantly picking on her on social media. The singer added that it is the public that defines a celebrity when Rey comforted her with her kind words.

Billie Eilish made headlines last year after she was spotted on a dinner date with her beau Jesse Rutherford. The couple soon became Instagram official as they posted some mushy pictures on the occasion of Halloween. The two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 as they arrived dressed in coordinated bedtime Gucci outfits and shared a quilt.

