Sydney Sweeney is one of the celebrities who is turning heads with her exceptional acting chops, and her fashion has brought in vibrant game colours and textures one has rarely seen any celebrity wearing. Fashion is not only about creating a statement; it also requires one to be comfortable in it since; otherwise, it will show on one’s face and body language. But Sweeney has always been bold and confident about carrying herself in anything she dons. Not just bright colours, she looks ethereal in white as well. This throwback image will surely make you believe that.

Sweeney often breaks the internet with her gorgeous looks, be it for red-carpet events, photoshoots or any public outing. A few years back, she was also one of the ambassadors for Rihanna’s Savage X clothing line, where she sported s*xy lingerie for the brand’s campaign.

Sweeney garnered thousands of fans over the years, and her own Instagram newsfeed is like a live fashion book for ticking all the aesthetic goals, and the throwback image we’re talking about was posted by the 25-year-old herself on her official account. She wore a white-coloured floor-length gown with drapes on both her shoulders and a plunging neckline in the front that generously exposed her voluptuous cleav*ge. The Paolo Sebastian gown that she wore for the Golden Globes after parties in 2020 had two large thigh-high slits.

Sydney Sweeney accessorised the pristine white dress with a vine wrapped around her waist and silver pieces of jewellery on her wrists and fingers. Lastly, she completed her attire by pairing them with strappy, silver-coloured Jimmy Choo pumps.

For makeup, Sydney Sweeney had a full-coverage foundation on her face. White silvery eyeshadow and heavy mascara on the eyes. For her lips, she chose a beautiful red shade. Her hair was kept open and had loose curls. Sydney looked like she came out of Greek mythology, like the Goddess of Beauty and love, Aphrodite herself.

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

