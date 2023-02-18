Style and fashion is a very dynamic thing; it is ever-changing, and actors and actresses need to stay updated on what is currently in vogue. However, there are specific attires which never go out of fashion, and then there are people who can even bring a dead trend back to life. Ana de Armas is one such actress who created an uproar in recent times with her movies and her choice of fashion as well. Scroll down to discover why she is the reigning queen of trendiness and sultriness these days.

Ana’s roles in Knives Out or as the stunning Marilyn Monroe in her biopic ‘Blonde‘ really stood out, and with her hard work and dedication, she is finally getting the recognition she deserves. As Uncle Ben once said, “With great Power comes great responsibilities.” Similarly, she had to pay extra attention to the way she dresses up now. To be honest, she didn’t have to work much hard; this throwback picture of her is proof of that.

As her popularity grew, her fan following also increased rapidly, with several fan pages across social media platforms. The throwback picture we stumbled upon has been shared by one such fan account on Instagram, where Ana de Armas sported a floral linger*e set with pink as the base colour. She paired the s*xy two-piece with a cropped jacket and a mini-skirt with a slit up to her waist, flashing her undergarment as she sat with her legs crossed invitingly.

For makeup, Ana de Armas had a sheer foundation that gave her face a dewy finish and a glow to brighten the day. Her eyes were heavily mascara laden while her cheeks had pink blush as soft as the sakura flowers enhancing the softness in her entire countenance, perfectly balancing the sauciness in this entire picture. Ana sported light pink shade lipstick matching with her ling*rie set. Ana de Armas kept her medium-length hair open as she showcased her hoop earring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANA DE ARMAS APOYO ♥️ (@apoyoanadearmas)

Ana de Armas looked like a fairy who was in no mood to be a good girl, rather she seemed to be planning something naughty in her head and making you give in to your evil desires.

Tell us your thoughts on this throwback picture of Ana de Armas in the comments, and for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

