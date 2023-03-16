Alaya F is one of the brightest Bollywood actresses in her generation and not only is she full of talent, but she is equally high-spirited and radiant. Recently, Alaya F’s favorite actress and global superstar Priyanka Chopra praised her for being unique and mentioned that this young actress is one of the promising superstars in Bollywood.

Taking to social media, Alaya shared a video of Priyanka Chopra who is asked by the interviewer about which current Bollywood actor or actress she thinks to deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar. Priyanka said, ” I really like Alaya. She is Pooja Bedi’s daughter. I have told her when I met her. I think she is cool, and has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. But I think, I don’t know. We will find that in a few years”.

Expressing her gratitude, Alaya F took to her social media and wrote, “I can’t even begin to describe how overwhelmed, and grateful I’m feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you @priyankachopra Going to be smiling and dancing all day”

Alaya F, who is 3 films old in the industry has stunned the audiences with her acting chops and fashion looks. Now a shoutout from the global icon Priyanka Chopra is truly a remarkable feat for the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and Freddy, where her performance was widely appreciated. Apart from that, her upcoming lineup consists of interesting films like U-Turn, Srikanth Bolla biopic, and a few unannounced.

