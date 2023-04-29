Suniel Shetty has been a happy and proud father-in-law ever since his daughter Athiya Shetty tied the knot with the love of her life and Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Suniel often gets candid about his bond with Rahul, and this time, when the cricketer faced quite a lot of backlash due to his poor performance, the fatherhood of Shetty awakened as he came in support of him and talked about the same.

Drawing comparisons to the time when he used to get trolled by the audience for his acting performances, Suniel opened up about how he doesn’t like to think about all the negative impacts. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Suniel Shetty shared, “I have been trolled in my life. I have been called a bad actor. We have got into this field consciously knowing where we are going. People ask me, ‘Do you tell him something at such times?’. What can I tell him? He plays for the country. The honour of getting selected to play for the country and getting selected for that itself is a huge honour.”

Explaining further how nothing can help except KL Rahul’s bat, Suniel Shetty elaborated, “It’s not about me. But life in general is like that. You might feel low at one point, but high at another. You come back home, sit with that family and stress goes out. Who are these people who are trolling? How important are they? What have they gone through? Sometimes I pity them. If you look at it from their point of view, maybe it’s their frustration. But that’s okay. His bat has to talk. Me or Rahul talking or anybody else talking is not gonna help us.”

The veteran actor further added how KL Rahul’s dedication and practice towards his game could only make him a better player and even shared how performance can get affected for many reasons. Suniel said, “He has to practise and play. There are a lot of reasons (behind underperformance)… You have injuries. You go through highs and lows, so many of the kids are going through that. That’s their journey. They have to learn from that. Life doesn’t end at that. We have to move on. He is a strong boy. He has been at it since the age of 11. I love the way he plays. I am not someone who will ridicule a sportsman for anything. I’m blessed to have Rahul come into the family. But I was Rahul’s fan even before and I’m Rahul’s fan even today.”

Well, KL Rahul is quite lucky to get a father-in-law like Suniel Shetty. What say? Let us know your thoughts about the actor’s opinions.

