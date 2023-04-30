Rishi Kapoor was one of the most respected Bollywood actors. He appeared in several blockbuster films and had many accolades in his kitty, including four Filmfare awards and a National award. But do you know there was a time when he went into a deep depression and would faint on film sets? On the death anniversary of the veteran actor, we bring to you a throwback to when Chintu ji was not able to face the camera after his film Karz failed at the box office. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Rishi Kapoor starrer Karz was released 40 years ago and the film was loved for its phenomenal songs, such as Ek Haseena Thi, Om Shanti Om, among others. However, the film failed massively at the box office upon its release. Notably, the lukewarm response that the film received pushed Rishi into depression.

In his autobiography Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor had mentioned about the tough phase that he went through after his film Karz failed at the box office. The actor had mentioned that Feroz Khan’s Qurabni released just a week after Karz, and the excitement of Feroz’s film had killed all the chances for his film. He said, “I lost my nerve, sinking into deep depression. I would tremble on the sets and feel faint. I had to sink into my chair, go to the makeup room, and ask for water.”

The actor further in his book wrote, “I felt every ounce of confidence drain out of me. Karz had held great promise; I thought it would do wonders for my career. I had wonderful music and some great work by the cast and crew. I believed it would be a resounding success and earn rave reviews. When that didn’t happen, I was shattered.”

For the unversed, 30 April marks the death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer for a long time. The actor has left a legacy behind that will always be cherished by his fans.

