Sanjay Dutt is an enigmatic character who has seen a lot of ups and downs in his life. He is a renowned Bollywood personality who had a disturbing personal life; he has come a long way and is leading a happy family life. Previously, he had a Casanova-type personality, allegedly having several girlfriends, and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani once exposed Sanjay. In the biopic Sanju, it was revealed that Dutt had 208 girlfriends, and Hirani insisted that it was true. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie by Hirani came out in 2018, and it focused on his drug addiction, his relationship with his father, his acting career, and his suspected association with the 1993 bombings in Mumbai [then Bombay]. Paresh Rawal played Sunil Dutt, while Manisha Koirala appeared as Nargis. The movie also featured Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Jim Sarbh were also in the movie. It is one of the highest-grossing films in Ranbir’s career and was both critically and commercially successful.

When Sanju’s trailer came out, the fact that Sanjay Dutt had 308 girlfriends seemed unbelievable to some people, but Rajkumar Hirani, in an interview with India Today [as per Bollywood Life], shed light on his dating life. The filmmaker said, “He would start dating a girl and take her to this graveyard. He would say, ‘I have brought you here to meet my mother.'”

Hirani explained, “After this unusual meeting, the girl would feel emotionally attached to Sanju. The reality was that the grave was not his mother’s.” He also revealed Sanjay Dutt hated getting dumped by the girls but was okay with him breaking up.

The Sanju maker recalled how Sanjay Dutt went bonkers when a girl dumped him. He reportedly took his friend’s new car and crashed it into another car parked outside the ex’s house. Rajkumar Hirani said, “Later on, Sanju found out that the car he rammed into belonged to his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Both cars were severely damaged.”

Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Anushka Sharma, is available on Disney+Hotstar.

