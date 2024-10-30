Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s cult love story Veer-Zaara will clock in 20 years on November 12, 2024. To mark this milestone, the makers are all set to re-release the film internationally on November 7. The movie will be released in nearly 600 cinema halls internationally.

The overseas re-release of Veer-Zaara will be extra special because the film will also have a deleted footage. The song ‘Aa Gaye Hum Kahan’ which was missing from the film, will be added in re-release prints. The movie will be released in key international markets like Middle East, North America, Australia, UK & Europe, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa and Singapore. The tickets for the same will be going live soon.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday month in November will truly be a special one for him. Apart from Vee-Zaara, his other iconic family reincarnation drama Karan Arjun will also be released in November 22, 2024. The movie will be released both in Indian and in the international markets. The cult film also starred Salman Khan, Kajol, Rakhee Gulzar and Mamta Kulkarni in the lead roles. Needless to say, SRK’s international fans are super excited for the movie to be re-released in the overseas cinema halls.

Talking about Veer-Zaara, the cult-classic cross-border love story is till considered one of the most adored love stories in Bollywood. The movie also starred Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. It was directed by Yash Chopra. The movie furthermore had cameo appearances by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The movie revolved around a love story between an Indian air force officer and a Pakistani woman who are seperated by a cruel twist of fate. Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Pratap Singh is arrested on false charges for the sake of his love for Preity Zinta’s Zaara. 22 years later, a young Pakistani lawyer Samiya (Rani Mukerji) fights his case to give him justice.

