Singham Again Again OG Title Song Removed From YT After Bhool Bhulaiya 3 Producer T-Series Slam Copyright

The battle between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took the ugliest route after Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe faced a major setback due to the Singham tune that has been loved by the fans of the franchise. Two days ago, the title track of the threequel of the franchise was released and it garnered 21 million views on YT in 24 hours!

However, you will not find the original version of the song anymore. Thanks to one mistake that might cost Rohit Shetty’s team a lot. The title track was removed from YouTube after T-Series slammed a copyright strike on the same!

Cop Universe Music Rights With T-Series?

Fortunately or unfortunately, the music rights of all the films in the Cop Universe are tied to the T-Series. So while the title song of Singham Again was released, it had the signature tune of Singham, but the rights of which is with T-Series!

Rohit Shetty’s team did not think of the legal repercussions before using the signature tune and released the song, which was immediately canceled by T-Series and was taken off YouTube! Interestingly, not only Singham but also the music rights of Simmba and Sooryavanshi are owned by T-Series!

Singham’s New Tune!

Singham Again’s title song has been re-structured, re-composed and re-uploaded on SaReGaMa’s YouTube channel today and honestly, the new tune would take some time to connect since the audiences love the OG Singham signature tune!

What Happens Next

Not only Singham, but the signature tunes of Simmba and Sooryavanshi would also have to be canceled from the film unless and until Rohit Shetty buys the tune – only if Bhushan Kumar is ready to make a deal and sell the right!

Singham Again title song has been re-uploaded on YouTube and it has garnered 3 million views in 4 hours. Audiences have mixed reaction to this battle that has now intensified further. Both films were already fighting for equal screens on Diwali.

