Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to arrive in the theaters on November 1 and the advance booking of the film ensures that it would be a good Diwali for the actor. However, if we talk about the targets then he might have a tough nut to crack since the horror-comedy genre is now a new game altogether after Stree 2’s mammoth success!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Opening

While looking at the clash probabilities, it already seems an unfair assumption for Kartik Aaryan’s film that it might cross the opening day collection of the previous horror comedy – Stree 2 that opened at the box office at 65 crore.

BB 3 is arriving on November 1 and will be clashing with two South Indian films – Kanguva and Amaran apart from Ajay Devgn‘s Cop Universe biggie Singham Again, which now has unbelievable support of Salman Khan’s cameo as the Dabangg Cop Chulbul Pandey!

Stree 2 – The Most Profitable Horror Comedy Film

Currently, Stree 2 is the most profitable horror-comedy film in Indian Cinema, with a massive 942.11% profit at the box office. The Amar Kaushik film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was mounted on a budget of 60 crore and earned 625.27 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 565.27 crore, the highest in the history of Indian Cinema.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Target – 1563 Crore

If Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 wants to grab the title of the most profitable horror-comedy of Indian Cinema, it needs to earn a gigantic 1563 crore. That is a target that is both impractical, impossible and unachievable looking at the current scenario. The reason for this gigantic number is the huge budget of the film. BB 3 is said to be mounted on a giant budget of 150 crore.

If, like Stree 2, it could have controlled its budget, then a record-breaking streak could have been expected and probably achieved with this horror-comedy, but nevertheless, the horror comedy would still break a bone and manage to create some new records definitely!

