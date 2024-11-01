Rohit Shetty and his mass magic are visible in the theaters, with Ajay Devgn walking suavely and the ever-charming Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. The day 1 ticket sales of Singham Again are a testimony to the fact that it would be a bumper Diwali opening for the film.

Singham Again Day 1 Box Office Ticket Sales

On the opening day, Ajay Devgn’s Cop Universe biggie has registered a massive ticket sale of almost 414K from 7AM to 8PM. This number might hit another 100 – 150K for a 24 hr cycle since the film is still booking 21K tickets per hour on BMS.

The total ticket sales for the film have reached 700K, and it might soon break some old records and create some new ones. Currently, the hysteria of this mass masala film is visible in the theaters, and word of mouth might turn into a golden opportunity over the Diwali weekend.

Singham Again’s Peak Hour!

The peak for the ticket sales of the film has touched a massive 52.25K sold tickets per hour. However, this was slightly less than its competitor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has been inching ahead of the Cop Universe biggie in all fields. But the magic of the Cop World might stay over the Diwali weekend as per the early trends.

Misses The Top 10 Mark

When it comes to the peak hour ticket sales on BMS, Singham Again missed entering the top 10 mark despite the 52.25K sold tickets per hour.

Check out the top 10 peak hours recorded by Indian films for their ticket sales on BMS.

1. Kalki 2898 AD: 95.71K

2. Jawan: 86K

3. Leo: 82.4K

4. Animal: 80.15K

5. Stree 2: 69.23K

6. Tiger 3: 66.46K

7. Gadar 2: 63K

8. Jailer: 59.06K

9. Salaar: 54.76K

10. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 53.1K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

