Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is all set for a roaring start at the box office. While the period drama has already registered the biggest pre-sales of 2025, it is all set to become the biggest Valentine’s opener at the box office. In fact, the trends suggest an opening that might match Stree 2!

Beats Stree 2

At least the ticket sales for Vicky Kaushal‘s film directed by Laxman Utekar hint at a destruction on cards. With one day remaining before the film arrives, the ticket pre-sales on BMS have already surpassed the advance ticket sales of Stree 2!

Chhaava Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales in advance on BMS for Chhaava currently stands at 469K sold tickets with one day remaining. At the same point, Stree 2 registered a ticket sale of 401K. In fact, Chhaava has surpassed the ticket pre-sales of Dunki, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and Fighter as well.

Here are the advance ticket sales of Hindi films on BMS at the time when one day remained for these films to arrive.

Jawan: 1102K Animal: 724K Tiger 3: 473K Chhaava: 469K Stree 2: 401K Dunki: 322K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 243k Fighter: 186K Singham Again: 155K

Chhaava Ticket Pre-Sales Last Day

Chhaava, on Thursday, February 13, registered ticket sales of almost 81K from 7 am to 3 pm. In fact, the film has been booking almost 12 – 13K tickets per hour in the last few hours on BMS.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the ticket pre-sales of the film on BMS:

8 Feb: 11.4K

9 Feb: 91.3K

10 Feb: 98.8K

11 Feb: 118.4K

12 Feb: 149K

13 Feb: 81K (till 3 pm)

Total: 550K

