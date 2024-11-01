Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has knocked it out of the park on the opening day. The early signs very highly positive as the horror-comedy surpassed expectations in advance booking. The reviews remained mixed, but that did not stop fans from bombarding the ticket windows. Scroll below to know the early trends for day 1.

Anees Bazmee has left no stone unturned to make BB3 a bigger success than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Triptii Dimri, who’s currently the national crush, has been roped in as the leading lady. Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika, along with the comeback of Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. Madhuri Dixit and Vijay Raaz also joined the bandwagon.

Box Office Collection Day 1

As per the early trends flowing in, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has recorded history with a box office collection of 36-38 crores on day 1. After scoring a whopping 16 crores+ in advance booking, the spot bookings remained impressive throughout the day. It could have performed even better had there been no capacity issues in Delhi NCR and Kolkata.

Kolkata was the best-performing region, with 95% occupancy during the evening and night shows. It was followed by Delhi-NCR (94%), Chandigarh (93%), Bhopal (90%), Mumbai (88%), and Ahmedabad (85%). Overall, the show count across the nation reached the 10K mark, which is a huge feat!

Comparison with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The sequel had minted 14.11 crores on the opening day. This means Kartik Aaryan’s latest release has performed almost 155-169% better than its predecessor.

That’s not enough. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also the biggest opener in Kartik Aaryan’s career. History has now been rewritten, and how!

More about BB3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been directed by Anees Bazmee. It is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The horror-comedy flick was released in theatres on November 1, 2024, which coincided with the Diwali holiday.

