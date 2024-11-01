Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has arrived in theatres. The horror-comedy flick enjoyed massive pre-release hype, but the real test begins now. While the star cast, including Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, is receiving praise, the storyline has not impressed viewers. Scroll below for the early reviews.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Kartik Aaryan reprises his much-loved character as Rooh Baba for the second time. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a super hit at the box office. Vidya Balan is reprising her iconic character as Manjulika in the threequel, which has further aroused curiosity.

The early reviews are in and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has opened to mixed reactions from the viewers. While cine-goers are impressed with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and the cast, the script has reportedly not lived upto the expectations.

A user reacted, “Disheartened! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, disappointment! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3ReviewFailed to deliver! its talented cast, #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 fails to capitalize on their skills with a weak script.”

Another shared, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3: OUTSTANDING Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🫶💖 A power-packed mix of horror, comedy, and suspense! The #KartikAaryan and #AneesBazmee duo shines, while #MadhuriDixit and #VidyaBalan add an extra charm. Pure entertainment! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review 🫶❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

A viewer wrote, “A thrilling blend of laughs, chills, and an unexpected twist! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is a wild horror-comedy ride. @TheAaryanKartik nails it with his flawless comic timing, while @tripti_dimri23 lights up the screen. @vidya_balan and @MadhuriDixit impress with their range, moving seamlessly from hilarious to haunting.”

“#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 might’ve been highly anticipated, but the script feels completely off-track. It’s almost as if someone unfamiliar with the franchise wrote it. Disappointing execution and weak storyline! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review,” reacted another

A user tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 first half… Full on cringe… Unnecessary songs and whatsapp forward jokes… @vidya_balan has the least screen presence but she stole the show… Hoping for a better second half… Pre-Interval block is interesting…”

“Fun aur spooky toh hai! #AneesBazmee has seamlessly merged horror and comedy which is a plus point. #KartikAaryan as Rooh Baba steals the show with his energetic performance. #VidyaBalan and #MadhuriDixit also deliver impressive performances. Plot thoda idhar udhar hojata h in parts but it’s still an entertaining watch especially the climax – too good! Overall, #BB3 is a must-watch for fans of the franchise and horror-comedy lovers for sure,” another wrote.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars an ensemble cast of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz, among others.

It was released in theatres on November 1, 2024.

