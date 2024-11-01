The wait is over. Singham Again has finally arrived in theatres worldwide. Starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, the cop drama has received mixed reactions. While Salman Khan stole the thunder as Chulbul Pandey, Deepika Padukone, and others failed to disappoint the cine-goers. Scroll below for the early reviews.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the fifth film in the cop universe. While the pre-release hype was decent, it was expected to stay way ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, that was not the case as Kartik Aaryan’s film enjoyed impressive buzz and knocked it out of the park in advance booking.

After the trailer, many netizens mocked Rohit Shetty for casting Arjun Kapoor as the leading antagonist. They felt the casting of the villain wasn’t powerful enough for Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and the entire gang to come together and battle. But it looks like the director has proved them wrong, and many feel the Singham Again antagonist has portrayed one of the best performances.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s cameo was almost canceled, but the superstar somehow fulfilled his promise. It has turned out to be a blessing for Rohit Shetty, as some are calling it, one of the rare, exciting moments in the film. That’s also worrisome, as he appears in the end credits.

Unfortunately, the storyline and dialogues are receiving criticism, as many feel they expected more “seeti maar” sequences in Ajay Devgn starrer.

A user wrote, “#SinghamAgain INTERVAL : Guys Movie me kuch alag hua he nhi av tak Sab kuch trailer me he dikhe liye the Bekar ka 300 lag gaya mera But #ArjunKapoor ka entry man kuch jada he EPIC tha 🔥 #DeepikaPadukone ussi ka ulta karti hui🤣🤣 CRINGE Bas ab mujhe Post Credit deakna hai”

Another praised Akshay Kumar and wrote, “Superstar #AkshayKumar as Sooryavanshi is the the coolest officer of cop universe. He’s getting more whistles and claps than the main lead. Maan gye Shetty saab Can’t wait for Sooryavanshi 2 now.”

“Dream cast. Excellent action. Superb second half… #AjayDevgn – #RohitShetty elevate Brand #Singham to new heights… Massy to the core… Big ‘S’urprise at the end is yet another seetimaar moment.” a critic wrote.

Another commented, “#SinghamAgain review: -A Rohit Shetty Disaster -Ajay Devgan should stick to Family movie with Tabu only -Cringe Acting as usual from the legendary couple DeepVeer -Kareena kapoor ghosted -Lord Arjun kapoor is Arjun kapoor -Salman Cameo was forced Overall Disaster #SinghamAgain”

“entry sequence of Arjun Kapoor, BHAAISAAB! one of the best villain entry! CHILLS BC,” wrote a viewer.

A review read, “Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor has saved the boat from sinking….baaki Kareena aur deepika ne kaam bigad hi diya tha”

Are you excited to watch Singham Again?

