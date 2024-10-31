Prabhas, one of India’s most famous actors, was once offered a significant role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 historical drama Padmaavat. However, he ultimately turned it down. Here’s what happened.

In Padmaavat, Prabhas was considered for the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, the noble Rajput ruler who played a significant part in the film’s storyline alongside Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati and Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji. By the time casting was almost done, the filmmaker had one crucial role left to fill—Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Despite the offer, Prabhas declined. By then, he was already filming Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Additionally, when he reviewed the script, Prabhas reportedly felt the role wasn’t as impactful or central as his character in Baahubali. Maharawal Ratan Singh’s role didn’t match the prominence he had grown accustomed to after Baahubali. Prabhas was looking for roles with a lead character’s depth similar to the ones played by Deepika and Ranveer in Padmaavat.

After Prabhas declined, the role went to Shahid Kapoor, who portrayed Maharawal Ratan Singh. Shahid’s performance was widely appreciated and contributed to the success of Padmaavat, which became a major box-office hit.

Prabhas is involved in several significant projects, including The Raja Saab Fauji Spirit and Salaar 2.

