We are done with the first half of the much-awaited Singham Again which marks one of the most boombastic film of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ajay Devgn’s DCP Bajirao Singham is fiery, and intense, and commands attention right from his entry. It’s not a surprise that the movie derives inspiration from the parallels in the Ramayana.

The first interval sets the story in motion, ending with Arjun Kapoor (Zubair Hafiz aka Danger Lanka) abducting Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Avni. We see the parallels of the Ramayana skillfully shown with each event ranging from the Sita Haran to Jatayu’s sacrifice. However, the first half heavily relies on a heart-thumping background score from Ravi Basrur and Thaman S, along with the action sequences. Watch out for the action sequences after Tiger Shroff’s entry, which is bound to evoke a lot of cheers and whistles.

Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty is rather underwhelming till now. Nor her entry or her dialogue delivery or the emotionally high octane scenes strike a chord. We also don’t understand the relevance of her character with reference to Ramayan. The ‘Lady Singham’ aspect doesn’t necessarily strike a chord. Rather Arjun Kapoor doesn’t entirely disappoint as the antagonist. We hope his performance doesn’t fall prey to a monotony in the second half.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance is free-spirited and endearing. Her chemistry with Ajay Devgn is rather a pleasing sight. The major downside is that the movie is trying to hard to do justice with the Ramayan parallels which is paving the way for an overdose of melodrama. We hope this tones down in the second half.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Singham Again. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood reviews!

