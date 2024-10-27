Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor make a gorgeous pair and are considered Bollywood’s IT couple. They fell in love while making the action movie Tashan, but Kareena was advised against getting married. The actress opened up about it in an interview once. Scroll below for the deets.

Saif and Kareena are two of Bollywood’s top stars and have busy schedules. They are an example of a power couple and how they manage their personal and professional lives. They got married in 2012 and have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh and has two kids with her, Ibrahim and Sara.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Kareena Kapoor Khan once opened up in an interview with Filmfare about her decision to marry Saif Ali Khan at the peak of her career. Before tying the knot, the couple lived together for some time as they were not getting enough time together. Hence, being together under a safe roof allowed them to be with each other.

When Saif asked Kareena to marry her, it was a natural transition for the Crew actress. However, people were skeptical of her decision and asked her not to get married when she was at the peak of her career. Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled, “Everyone was like, ‘Shaadi mat karna, warna career khatam ho jayega (Don’t marry, your career will be over).’ I said, ‘Career hi khatam ho jayega na? Jaan toh nahi chali jayegi na (Only my career will end right, I won’t die)?’ I love this man (Saif). If living with him means that producers don’t want to work with me, so be it.”

She added, “Of course, after that, I’ve done some good films. Saif has also been extremely encouraging. I only get edgy when we don’t see each other for a long time.”

It’s 2024, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are happily married. They are couple goals for many people out there.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor is still running in the theatres.

