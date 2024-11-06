Pushpa 2 is expected to shatter box office records in the domestic market and worldwide. Allu Arjun starrer is set to release globally on December 5, 2024. The paid premieres will be available in the USA a day before, on December 4. The action thriller has clocked history by becoming the fastest Indian film to make ticket sales of 15K in North America. Scroll below for the latest update!

The trends in the USA have been unbelievable. In only two days, Pushpa: The Rule had sold a whopping $250K in advance booking. It is predicted to make $5 million in pre-sales alone, which means the opening could break the milestones achieved by Kalki 2898 AD ($5.56 million) and RRR ($5.50 million).

Records history in ticket sales in the USA!

Almost a month before its big release, Pushpa 2 has written history by becoming the fastest Indian film to have registered 15K ticket sales in the USA. To be exact, it has sold 15,229 tickets from 2,790 shows across 726 locations in North America.

Pushpa: The Rule has registered advance booking sales of $423K so far. There are still 29 days to go for the big premiere. Allu Arjun starrer is going to rewrite history in the USA in pre-sales alone and we certainly cannot keep calm!

More about Pushpa 2

The ensemble cast features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others. It is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The action thriller is one of the most expensive Indian films, made on a budget of a staggering 500 crores. But the makers are super confident as they have already earned 1085 crores from the pre-release business.

