Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker: Folie a Deux is probably the biggest disappointment of this year so far. People were hyped up about it and anticipated every announcement regarding Joker 2. But everything fell flat when it arrived at the cinema. However, it has managed to surpass Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s global haul and move ahead in the list. Scroll below for the deets.

The 2024 movie is the sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It featured Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mackenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim. In addition, the OG Ghostbusters cast comprising Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and William Atherton reprised their roles in the movie. Also, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Emily Alyn Lind, and James Acaster joined them.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was released in March this year and opened to $45.00 million in the US. The movie came out in the same month as Dune 2 and Kung Fu Panda 4; therefore, it impacted its box office. As per Box Office Mojo’s data, the movie grossed $113.37 million in North America, and its overseas haul is $88.48 million. Globally, the supernatural comedy earned $201.85 million against a production budget of $100 million. However, Joker 2 has a bigger budget than this Paul Rudd starrer and crossed the $200 million mark most recently.

Joker 2, on the other hand, was initially projected to collect around $70 million, but it went down to $50 million-$60 million. Joker: Folie a Deux earned even lower than that and grossed $37.67 million only on its debut weekend. It has yet to cross the $100 million mark in the US. The film stands at $58.21 million cume in the US, and the movie collected $146.50 million at the international box office. The DC flick managed to go past the $200 million mark and now stands at a $204.71 million worldwide cume.

Joker 2 has surpassed Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s global haul to become the 17th highest-grossing film of the year. Following the film’s poor performance, it has been made available on digital platforms. However, Paul Rudd‘s film has better scores on Rotten Tomatoes; the critics gave it 55%, and the audience rated the movie 61%. Joker 2 received only 32% on the Tomatometer, and the audience rating was also 32%.

Crtics say, “Joaquin Phoenix’s eponymous Joker takes the stand in a sequel that dances around while the story remains still, although Lady Gaga‘s wildcard energy gives Folie á Deux some verve.”

Joker 2, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, was released in the theatres on October 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

