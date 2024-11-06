Tom Hardy is proving his star power wonderfully at the box office in China. People are still going to the theatres to watch Venom: The Last Dance as it finishes its second week at the Chinese theatres with strong numbers, despite losing a significant number of theatres from last Tuesday. Scroll below for the deets.

Venom 3 maintained a stronghold at the Chinese box office and is now close to beating the local run of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. It will then become the highest-grossing comic book movie post-COVID in China. GOTG Vol 3 was released last year and was the final installment in the MCU’s GOTG series. James Gunn bid goodbye to Marvel with this last film, which was critically praised and a commercial success, too.

Tom Hardy’s comic book movie spent the first full week at #1 in China, but it has now been pushed to the second spot due to the arrival of a local film. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Venom: The Last Dance collected an impressive $1.2 million over 89K screenings on the second Tuesday. The movie lost 34K screenings from last Tuesday and saw a drop of 53.2% from the previous Tuesday.

Venom 3 has hit a $73.5 million cume in China. It is just $13 million away from surpassing Marvel‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s local run and becoming the highest-grossing comic book movie post-COVID. For the uninitiated, GOTG Vol 3 earned $86.9 million in its local run in China.

Venom: The Last Dance collected $65K in pre-sales for Wednesday and will be playing over 88K screenings, with 1K screenings added from yesterday. Meanwhile, in the US, the movie has collected $91.98 million and reached a $227 million overseas cume. This weekend, it has crossed the $300 million mark and now stands at $318.98 million global cume. The movie was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

