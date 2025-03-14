Preity Zinta is currently happily married to American financial analyst Gene Goodenough. However, before this, she was in a highly publicized relationship with businessman Ness Wadia before they had quite an ugly breakup. But, did you know that the actress was once allegedly humiliated by Wadia’s mother during the course of their relationship? For the unversed, Preity had started dating Ness in the year 2005.

When Ness Wadia’s Mother Allegedly Insulted Preity Zinta

According to a news report in IB Times, Ness Wadia’s mother Maureen Wadia reportedly was not pleased with her son’s relationship with Preity Zinta. She had sparked rumors of the same when she allegedly took a dig at the Kal Ho Na Ho actress in an old interview. Maureen was said to have been quoted, “I don’t care if Ness marries Preity or a zebra.” However, Zinta did not react to her statement back then and continued her romance with Wadia.

Preity Zinta And Ness Wadia’s Ugly Fallout

Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia began a professional relationship too, when they co-owned the IPL cricket team Kings XI Punjab. However, they ended their relationship in the year 2009. However, things soon turned ugly between them after the Kya Kehna actress accused Wadia of alleged molestation, threat, and abuse in 2014.

In her statement, Preity Zinta mentioned how she and Ness Wadia started clashing because of their professional collaboration. The Veer Zaara actress stated that Ness tried to humiliate her in front of her family and friends. The actress’ statement said, “During that time, he tried to abuse me and used extremely derogatory language and tried to behave in a manner where I was put to shame in front of my colleagues, friends, and family.”

Recalling an unpleasant experience that happened between her and Ness Wadia at the Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014, Preity Zinta said, “Mr Ness Wadia had intimidated me by saying that he could make me disappear as I was a nobody and only an actress and he’s a powerful person. I say that I have been tried to be very normal and nice to him as I wanted peace in my life, but the recent afore-stated incident in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium has left me shattered and fear for my life.” Zinta reportedly withdrew her complaint against Ness in 2018 after the latter apologized to her.

