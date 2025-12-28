Reel World Entertainment’s Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is shaping up as one of Malayalam cinema’s big releases in 2026. Directed by debut filmmaker Adhvaith Nayar, the film continues to build momentum with a strikingly unconventional character poster introducing Vishak Nair’s Cherian, a figure so unapologetically self-obsessed that even the grammar of the poster bends to his personality. In a bold and playful creative decision, every credit on the poster, from direction and production to camera and music, has been deliberately altered to feature Cherian’s name.

Chatha Pacha Poster Release

At first glance, the poster dazzles with colour, chaos, and carnival-like excess. A closer look, however, reveals its sharpest detail: every single credit carries the name ‘Cherian’ – Cherian Nayar, Cherian Shoukath, Cherian S. Ramakrishnan, Cherian Ehsaan Loy, and more. The film’s real-world creators momentarily vanish, replaced entirely by one character.

The result is playful, pointed, and perfectly in tune with the film’s irreverent spirit. The poster becomes an extension of Cherian’s psyche, a world where everything revolves around him and authorship itself is claimed as personal property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies (@chathapachathefilm)

Vishak Nair’s Cherian enters the frame with a broad grin, leaning forward with effortless swagger. Flamboyant styling, tinted glasses, a gold watch, and relaxed dominance within a chaotic wrestling arena suggest a man who does not merely enjoy attention but believes it belongs only to him. Flying currency, sparks, fight-night signage, and ring paraphernalia erupt around him, reinforcing the film’s raw, kinetic energy while keeping Cherian unmistakably at the center.

Other Poster Releases

This reveal follows earlier character poster releases featuring Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew, each distinct in tone and treatment. Taken together, the rollouts underline Chatha Pacha’s commitment to character-led spectacle. For Vishak Nair, Cherian marks a deliciously performative turn.

Known for his versatility across Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, from Aanandam to Emergency, this role taps into a more flamboyant, self-aware register for Nair. While narrative details remain under wraps, the poster clearly signals a character driven by ego, charm, and chaos. Cherian is someone who can turn even a film poster into a mirror.

Chatha Pacha Cast & Crew

Backed by creative producer Shihan Shoukath, along with producers Ritesh & Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan and Shoukath Ali, the film is poised to be a blockbuster hit to start the new year for Malayalam cinema. The technical crew includes cinematography by Anend C. Chandran, action direction by Kalai Kingson, editing by Praveen Prabhakar, and writing by Sanoop Thykoodam. Music is composed by the legendary trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, marking their first-ever stint in a Malayalam film, with lyrics from Vinayak Sasikumar.

Set against the raw, colourful wrestling culture of Fort Kochi, Chatha Pacha blends action, humor, and character-driven storytelling, signalling a bold shift in scale and ambition for contemporary Malayalam cinema. The buzz around the film shows no signs of slowing down, as it steadily grows into one of the most closely watched upcoming Malayalam releases.

With distribution support from Dharma Productions, Mythri Movie Makers, Wayfarer Films, PVR INOX Pictures, and The Plot Pictures, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on January 22, 2026. The film aims to position itself as both a powerful opening to the cinema calendar and a major moment in Malayalam cinema’s expanding pan-Indian presence.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Down South!

Must Read: Revolver Rita: Keerthy Suresh’s Crime Comedy Hits OTT – Is It Worth Your Time?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News