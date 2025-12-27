The Malayalam mystery thriller Ekō has managed to make some noise since its theatrical release. The movie did not have massive promotions subsequently, but word of mouth helped it reach the right people. The storytelling in the film, as well as its mystery, is applauded by one and all. The movie is now set for its digital launch.

Ekō OTT Release Date & Platform Details

Netflix has officially announced that Ekō will begin streaming on December 31, 2025. From this announcement, clarity was provided on when it would be released and where it would be available, although no information has been discussed regarding dubbed versions.

Chila sathyangal ethra shramichaalum kandethanaakilla pic.twitter.com/9KcZSb43Wp — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 26, 2025

Reports from 123telugu state that the movie will not be restricted to just the Malayalam language. Additionally, Ekō is also being released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. This may help the movie reach a wider audience, as it has become accessible to people from various locations. Since its theatrical release has ended, its release on OTT may bring a new twist to it.

More About Ekō

Ekō’s plot is set in the misty hills of Kaattukunnu. It follows an elderly woman and her caretaker as they face unresolved memories from the past. At the same time, a fugitive dog breeder named Kuriyachan is being hunted. As outsiders arrive in the hills searching for him, long-hidden truths begin to surface. The film blends emotional depth with suspense without relying on loud moments.

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, who earlier received praise for Kishkindha Kaandam, Ekō is written by Bahul Ramesh. It marks the closing installation of his Animal series. The pace of this story is relaxed, giving the audience a chance to unravel the mystery that surrounds the characters.

Sandeep Pradeep plays the lead role and has been appreciated for his restrained performance. Supporting actors in the movie are Vineeth, Narain, Ashokan, Binu Pappu, and Biana Momin. Each character has a clear purpose, which helps the story stay tight and engaging.

Ekō will start streaming from December 31, 2025, on Netflix.

Check out the trailer of Ekō movie below:

