Eko, starring Sandeep Pradeep, Narain, and others in key roles, was released amid minimal expectations, but due to favorable audience feedback, it had a superb run at the worldwide box office. Made on a low budget, the film fetched impressive numbers in India as well as overseas, which took the tally well ahead of the 40 crore mark. Now, after spending over 40 days in theaters, the film has concluded its run. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Malayalam mystery thriller was released on November 21, 2025. It opened to highly positive reviews from critics. It was praised for its concept, execution, and performances. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed positive word of mouth, which helped the film to display legs in the long run. It attracted its share of audiences despite films like Dies Irae and Kalamkaval running successfully in theaters.

How much did Eko earn at the worldwide box office?

Eko started its domestic run by scoring 80 lakh and eventually secured a strong number. As per the final collection update, it earned 24.42 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 28.81 crore gross. In the overseas market, too, it performed brilliantly and amassed 18.1 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, it equals 46.91 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 24.42 crores

India gross- 28.81 crores

Overseas gross – 18.1 crores

Worldwide gross – 46.91 crores

Budget and verdict

Reportedly, Eko was made on a budget of just 5 crores. Against this cost, it managed to score 24.42 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 19.42 crores. Calculated further, it equals 388.4% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 5 crores

India net collection – 24.42 crores

ROI – 19.42 crores

ROI% – 388.4%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

The mystery thriller is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and produced by MRK Jhayaram and Vipin Agnihotri under the banner of Aaradyaa Studio. It also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Vineeth, Ashokan, and Binu Pappu. It is now streaming digitally on Netflix.

