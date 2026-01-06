What a tremendous run Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen Garg’s final film, witnessed at the box office. Despite a run only in India, the romantic musical drama surpassed the worldwide collection of every single Assamese grosser in history. It has wrapped up its theatrical journey, and below are the closing collections!

How much did Roi Roi Binale earn at the box office?

According to the final update by Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale accumulated 31.05 crores net at the Indian box office. It enjoyed a 62-day-long run in theatres. No Assamese film in history has been able to cross the 20 crore mark, let alone achieve such heights. Zubeen Garg may have left us too soon, but his contributions to cinema will be remembered in history.

It’s a box office blockbuster!

Zubeen Garg had produced the Assamese musical romantic drama with his wife, Garima Garg Saikia. It was reportedly mounted on a budget of 5 crores. In 62 days, Roi Roi Binale registered returns of 25.05 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI concluded at 521%. It is one of the most profitable Assamese films of all time and the 7th most profitable Indian film of 2025.

#1 Assamese grosser in history!

Zubeen Garg made his last arrival at the box office on a historic note, with an opening day of whopping 1.85 crores net. Roi Roi Binale is the highest-grossing Assamese film of all time, with gross collections of 36.63 crores. In fact, it has earned 132% higher than Bidurbhai (15.75 crore gross), which stands at #2 spot on the list.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (gross earnings):

Roi Roi Binale: 36.63 crores Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores Sri Raghupati: 13.81 croress Rudra: 10.56 crores Ratnakar: 10 crores Kanchanjangha: 7 crores Dr. Bezbaruah 2: 7 crores Mission China: 6 crores Sikaar: 5 crores

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 31.05 crores

India gross: 36.63 crores

ROI: 521%

Verdict: Super-Hit

