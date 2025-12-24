Few filmmakers can build a cinematic world as immersive as S. S. Rajamouli, and Mahishmati remains his most iconic creation. After delivering two massively successful films with Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, the director brought both chapters together as Baahubali: The Epic. This extended cut, which played in theaters in October 2025, offered fans a deeper and more seamless version of the legendary saga.

With a runtime of nearly three hours and forty-three minutes, Baahubali: The Epic was a special theatrical experience that many viewers couldn’t catch on the big screen. Since then, anticipation around its digital release has been steadily growing. Now, the long wait for fans eager to revisit, or newly discover, this grand retelling is finally coming to an end.

When & Where To Watch Baahubali: The Epic Online?

The makers have officially confirmed that Netflix will stream Baahubali: The Epic starting tomorrow, i.e., December 25, 2025. This news is exciting for people who want to revisit the story or watch it for the first time from the comfort of their own home. The timing is excellent because it coincides with the holiday season, making it a perfect opportunity for families to watch Baahubali: The Epic.

#BaahubaliTheEpic Releases on #Netflix Tonight. (or tomorrow morning maybe) Combined 2 film re-edited re-graded cut. 4K 5.1 flags could be updated later, I will update here with the movie’s release. pic.twitter.com/HKmVc3ZF6J — Divyansh (@Speaks_Div) December 24, 2025

The extended cut combines the events of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion into a single movie. This format enables the emotional arcs and dramatic moments to unfold seamlessly, providing viewers with a more immersive experience than before.

Cast Music & What Makes The Epic Special

The film is led by Prabhas, whose portrayal of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali remains one of the most iconic performances in Indian cinema. The movie also features a talented cast, including Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj.

Music plays a significant role in elevating the experience, with MM Keeravaani’s powerful background score and songs adding depth to every major moment. From intense battle sequences to emotional confrontations, the soundtrack continues to leave a substantial impact.

With its OTT debut finally locked, the response to Baahubali The Epic on streaming is now eagerly awaited.

Check out the trailer of Baahubali: The Epic below:

