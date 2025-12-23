Nivin Pauly’s medical drama web series Pharma has been around in conversation for quite some time. Despite the series having completed production a while ago, it remained unreleased for reasons that were never made public. Written and directed by P. R. Arun, Pharma finally arrives with its first season, consisting of eight episodes, each running between 18 and 30 minutes. That brings us to the obvious question. Is Pharma worth your time? What works in its favour, and where does it fall short? While it may not demand a huge time commitment, the series still invites scrutiny, especially given the expectations that come with its genre and its lead actor.

Pharma (2025): Plot & Storyline

When we are first introduced to the protagonist, KP Vinod is a cheerful young man entering the pharmaceutical marketing world as a medical representative. He initially sees little success, but his fortunes change with the launch of a new medication, helping him rise quickly. However, the company suddenly discontinues the drug without any explanation, and Vinod’s life comes crashing down.

Years later, he is no longer the carefree person he once was. Married and with a child, life has worn him down. A doctor who had once supported him during the drug’s launch contacts Vinod and reveals that the medicine he promoted years ago has serious side effects. Feeling personally responsible, Vinod sets out to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable.

Pharma (2025): Strong & Weak Points Of The Series

The core idea is socially relevant and has potential, but the execution lets it down. The nonlinear storytelling often feels tiring and confusing, and the performances are mostly average. The narrative can also create unnecessary fear around medicines, which is concerning. Because of its fragmented style, older viewers may find it hard to follow or stay engaged, and could miss key context. Overall, despite a promising premise, the series ends up being a below-average effort in terms of storytelling, performances, and visuals.

What Could Be The Social Impact Of Pharma

We are not medical practitioners, nor do we have firsthand experience in the healthcare industry. What follows is based only on general understanding. The series highlights malpractices in the medical field, but this can also lead to mistrust, with some viewers doubting doctors or avoiding prescribed medicines due to fear of side effects. It is important to remember that any effective medicine can have side effects, and stopping doctor-prescribed medication on your own can be harmful.

The series also touches on generic medicines. Generics are meant to be molecularly identical to branded drugs, but in reality, quality can vary. For example, Dolo 650 and Crocin 650 are both paracetamol and are widely trusted, similarly priced brands. However, much cheaper alternatives exist, which may not always inspire the same confidence. There is also a placebo element at play. If people believe a medicine works, that belief itself can influence how effective it feels.

With that said, we are not claiming that malpractices do not happen, as shown in the series, nor are we defending medical companies. There have been several real-world examples. India is one of the largest producers of generic medicines, and there have been reports of dangerous drugs, including cough syrups linked to deaths. This issue is not limited to India or the medical industry. Similar cases exist in other industries as well. Examples from the US include the Johnson and Johnson baby talcum powder controversy and the Ford Pinto scandal. Malpractice can happen anywhere. Ultimately, the safest approach is to rely on qualified medical professionals for healthcare decisions, though a series like this may still plant doubt in the minds of some viewers.

