The Telugu romantic action drama Mowgli has quietly found its audience after its release in theatres. Directed by Sandeep Raj, who earlier made a mark with Color Photo, the film arrived with modest expectations and a strong focus on emotion. Now people who did not see Mowgli in the theatre can watch Mowgli online.

Mowgli OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

The latest announcement confirms that Mowgli will start streaming on ETV Win from January 1, 2026. The OTT release is coming much sooner than expected. The film is set to reach digital platforms in under three weeks after its theatrical release, which is quite rare. The announcement post on X reads, “Not every hero is born in the city. Some rise from the wild. 🌿 #Mowgli2025 Premieres from January 1st, exclusively on @etvwin.”

This update comes as welcome news for viewers who were unable to watch the romantic Telugu drama in cinemas. ETV Win continues to add more Telugu films to its library, and Mowgli is the latest addition.

Mowgli: Plot, Cast, & Audience Reception

The story follows Krishna, also called Mowgli, an orphan who works in the film industry to earn a living. His closest support is his best friend, played by Viva Harsha. Krishna meets Jasmine, a background dancer who is deaf and mute. The two slowly fall in love, but recurring problems mark their journey. The story focuses on whether their relationship survives these struggles.

Roshan Kanakala plays the lead role and has received appreciation for his performance. After Bubblegum, this film helped him show his emotional range once again. Sakkshi Mhadolkar is in the movie as the lead, marking her debut as a heroine.

Bandi Saroj Kumar appears in a negative role, while actors like Krishna Bhagavan and Mounika Reddy play supporting parts. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. Kaala Bhairava has composed the music.

With its OTT release now confirmed, Mowgli is set to find a wider audience on the small screen.

Check Out The Trailer Of Mowgli Below:

