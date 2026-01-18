Dinjith Ayyathan’s Eko is making all the right kind of noises on Netflix after a brilliant theatrical run. The Malayalam mystery thriller already finished its theatrical run as the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025, and now the film has completed 10 days of streaming on Netflix, inching towards its first huge milestone on the OTT platform!

Trending In 11 Countries!

The film has been witnessing a steady stream of viewers, thanks to a very good word of mouth during its theatrical run. The mystery thriller was trending in the list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix in 11 countries – Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

Eko OTT Verdict Week 2

In its second week of streaming, as per the data by Netflix from January 5 – 11, 2026, Eko in its second week, garnered a viewership of 2 million on Netflix against 4.1 million viewing hours and secured the 6th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by South Korean Sci-Fi disaster drama, The Great Flood at number 1 this week.

1.2 Million Away From The Next Milestone!

Eko, in 10 days of its streaming, stands at a total of 3.4 million views on Netflix. It is now 1.2 million views away from entering the list of the top 10 most-viewed South Indian theatrical films on Netflix that arrived on the platform in 2025 – 2026. Eko has to claim Retro’s spot. Currently, Retro, with 4.6 million views, occupies the tenth spot in the list!

Check out the top 10 most-viewed South Indian films that arrived on Netflix since 2025, after completing their theatrical run.

Pushpa 2: 9.4 Million Idli Kadai: 8.1 Million The Girlfriend: 5.9 Million Dragon: 5.4 Million They Call Him OG: 5.3 Million Test: 5.2 Million Court: State VS A Nobody: 5.1 Million Daaku Maharaaj: 5 Million Dude: 4.8 Million Retro: 4.6 Million

Eko OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the social courtroom drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 1.4 million | 3 million viewing hours | Rank 7

Week 2: 2 million | 4.1 million viewing hours | Rank 6

Total: 3.4 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Haq OTT Verdict (Week 2): Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Already Enter Most-Viewed Bollywood Films On Netflix In 2025-2026!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News