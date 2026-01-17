The mystery thriller Ekō leaves many plot points unanswered, allowing the audience to fill in the gaps through their own interpretation of the events shown in the film. One such question is why Mlathi, played by Biana Momin, imprisoned her husband Kuriachan, portrayed by Saurabh Sachdeva, instead of simply killing him for betraying her first husband and taking her away from her homeland under false pretenses.

There could be two explanations for her decision. Here we will try to explore them. Malaathi ‘Mlathi’ Chettathi is the name the locals of Kerala use to refer to Soyi; so we will use her real name throughout this article.

Emotional Angle: Relationship Between Soyi & Kuriachan

The simplest explanation lies in the emotional bond between Soyi and her second husband. Although Kuriachan had multiple partners and several wives, Soyi never stepped outside their marriage. She genuinely cared for him, a fact that is evident from her conversation with Mohan Pothan, played by Vineeth.

After spending decades together, having children with Kuriachan, she probably could not bring herself to kill him. She wanted to teach him a lesson, and she was undoubtedly devastated. But she still had feelings for him, something she simply couldn’t cut out of her life.

The Revenge Angle

As we know, to claim Soyi for himself, Kuriachan framed her first husband, Yosiah, in a false criminal case and had him imprisoned. He then lied to Soyi, making her believe that Yosiah was dead. Kuriachan further manipulated her by bringing her to Kerala at a time when she was completely alone. Back home, she had no one except her husband. No family, no friends, no support system that could take her in. She was cut off from everything familiar, entirely dependent on the man who had orchestrated her loss.

Soyi wanted Kuriachan to experience the same helplessness that Yosiah endured in prison. He was trapped, unable to inform his loved ones about where he was, what had happened to him. That silence, isolation, and fear defined his suffering. Soyi wanted Kuriachan to live through that same psychological state. If she had killed him, his suffering would have ended instantly. Death would have been a release, an escape from pain.

By keeping Kuriachan alive, she ensured that the punishment continued. She subjected him to prolonged psychological torment, forcing him to confront the same fear, uncertainty, and powerlessness that Yosiah felt decades earlier. In her eyes, this form of punishment was far more fitting than death, and far more severe than anything the legal system in Kerala at that time could have inflicted on someone as powerful and well-connected as Kuriachan.

