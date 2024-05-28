Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Anime Unveils Main Trailer

The new anime Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, inspired by one of the popular Japanese RPGs, has released its brand new trailer!

In this brand new trailer, we will also see two fantastic theme songs: the opening theme, “Harebare!” by Ikimonogakari, and the ending theme, “ORIGAMI,” by Little Glee Monster.

The show is directed by Masayuki Yoshihara at P.A.WORKS, and it will premiere on July 6.

Check out the trailer right here:

Additional Details on Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Anime:

Director: Masayoki Yoshihara

Character designer: Mio Fujishima

Series composition/ Script: Jukki Hanada

Art direction: Yoko Kayama

Animation Production: P.A.WORKS.

The cast and staff members for the show have already been finalized, and we can see some familiar characters from the games as well.

This popular game combines 3D farming simulation with 2D fighting sequences in side-scrolling action. It was launched in November 2020 for platforms like PS4, Switch, and Steam and later joined Epic Games stores in 2021. To date, 1 million copies of this game have been sold, which is remarkable.

The Story behind the Popular Game ‘Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin’:

Once upon a time, there lived a prosperous goddess named Sukuna. Her life changed after she accidentally met humans on the land between the immortal Lofty Realm and the mortal Lowly Realm, which caused her great misfortune that she could have never imagined.

She was banished from Mihashira Capital, where she had lived for a decade and transferred to Hinoe Island. She is now tasked with defeating the demons on the land and protecting humans along the way. But even though she is a goddess, she sometimes gets hungry and craves rice.

