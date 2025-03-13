Disney’s highly anticipated live-action Snow White has hit another setback, with its Hollywood premiere undergoing noticeable changes. The star-studded screening at the El Capitan Theatre this Saturday will see leading actresses Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot gracing the event.

However, according to Page Six, the usual bustling media presence on the red carpet will be notably absent, and only photographers and a house crew will be allowed. A pre-party is also planned, though details remain under wraps.

Backlash Over Comments & Casting

This adjustment follows a series of controversies surrounding the film’s lead stars. Zegler, who plays Snow White, faced criticism when her casting was announced in 2021, largely because she’s Latina. Adding to the backlash, her comments about the original 1937 animated film being “dated” sparked further debate.

“She’s not going to be saved by the prince,” Zegler told Variety in 2022. “She’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Rachel Zegler’s Political Storm After Donald Trump’s Victory

Adding fuel to the fire, Zegler’s vocal political stance also attracted criticism. After Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory over Kamala Harris, Zegler posted a lengthy Instagram message, which, in part, read, “another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world i do not want to live in. … i am heartbroken for my friends who awoke [in] fear this morning. and i am here with you. to cry, to yell, to hug. to wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward.”

Rachel Zegler hopes Trump supporters never know peace, tells her followers to get off X because Elon Musk supported Trump, and ends with- “Fuck Donald Trump.” THIS is Disney’s Snow White. (btw she probably won’t face any consequences for posting this by Disney due to their… pic.twitter.com/daDVfUi3l1 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) November 13, 2024

Later, when people called for her to get fired from Snow White, Rachel Zegler apologized and admitted that her emotions got the better of her. “I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse. This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has a right to their own opinion, even when it differs from my own,” she wrote.

Rachel Zegler issues apology after saying she hopes Trump supporters “never know peace” in a now-deleted post: “I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/ziv9p2A891 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2024

Gal Gadot’s Bold Stance

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen in Snow White, has also drawn attention for her strong pro-Israel stance. Her passionate speech at an Anti-Defamation League summit condemned global support for Hamas, expressing dismay at the celebration of violence.

“Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews,” the Wonder Woman star, 39, said at the time.

Rachel Zegler & Gal Gadot just presented together at the Oscars. Still don't know how Zegler's Snow White is supposed to be the fairest of them all.pic.twitter.com/booBVgAll5 — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) March 3, 2025

Disney itself faced criticism for initially casting little people as the Seven Dwarfs. In response, the studio reimagined the characters as “magical creatures” representing diverse sizes and genders. With high emotions and debates swirling, Snow White is slated to hit theaters on March 21.

